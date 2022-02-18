Storm Eunice affects SSE Airtricity League programme

Due to Storm Eunice, the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division game between Finn Harps and Drogheda United in Ballybofey tonight is subject to a second pitch inspection this afternoon.

On the opening weekend of the new season, Damien Duff takes charge of Shelbourne for the first time against St Patrick's Athletic.

That match kicks off at a sold out Tolka Park at 7.45, with Dundalk hosting Derry City at Oriel Park at the same time.

Champions Shamrock Rovers welcome UCD to Tallaght Stadium for an 8 o'clock start.

This evening's First Division encounter involving Bray Wanderers and Cork City is set to go ahead after the Carlisle Grounds pitch passed an inspection.

Elsewhere, Wexford host Treaty United and it's Athlone Town against Waterford.

Bournemouth, who lie second, host seventh placed Nottingham Forest in the English Championship tonight.

Kick off is at 7.45.