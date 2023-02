Rebecca Stokell has been ruled out of Ireland’s Women’s T20 World Cup campaign.

A foot ligament injury has ended her hopes of playing in the tournament, and she’s been replaced by Rachel Delaney.

Earlier today, Orla Prendergast hit an unbeaten 49 as Ireland beat Bangladesh by 8-wickets in their latest World Cup warm-up.

Ed Joyce’s squad will decamp to Stellenbosch where they’ll face Sri Lanka in another warm-up on Monday.