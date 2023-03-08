Still no place for Carbery in Irish squad after recent call ups.

Ahead of Sunday's Six Nations showdown with Scotland in Edinburgh, Ciaran Frawley and Nick Timoney have been called up to the Ireland rugby squad.
There is still no place in the panel for Joey Carbery.
