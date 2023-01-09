Advertisement
Stevenage shock Villa & Chelsea lose to City

Jan 9, 2023 07:01 By radiokerrysport
Stevenage manager Steve Evans says last night's FA Cup win over Aston Villa is something he will savour for many years.

The League Two club scored twice late on to seal a 2-1 victory and set up a trip to Stoke in the fourth round.

Evans says the magical achievement is among his best

Chelsea boss Graham Potter remains under pressure following a 4-nil loss to Manchester City.

Arsenal will face City in the next round, if they get the better of Oxford tonight.

Kick off at the Kassam Stadium is at 8pm.

