Steven Gerrard has been appointed as the new head coach of Premier League side Aston Villa.

The former Liverpool midfielder signed a three-and-a-half-year contract to replace Dean Smith at Villa Park.

Villa are believed to have agreed compensation with Rangers for Gerrard to move back to the Premier League.

Advertisement

Gerrard, who's been at Rangers since 2018, won the club's first Scottish Premiership title in ten years last season.