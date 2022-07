Raheem Sterling appears destined for a move to Chelsea.

The winger has agreed personal terms with the West London club, having just entered the final year of his Manchester City contract.

Leeds have replaced Kalvin Phillips with the signing of Tyler Adams.

The Premier League club have paid 23-million euro to R-B Leipzig for the United States midfielder.

While Nottingham Forest have signed Mainz defender Moussa Niakhate for an initial 10-million euro.