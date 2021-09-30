Advertisement
Stephen Kenny Gets Support From Fans

Sep 30, 2021 10:09 By radiokerrynews
Stephen Kenny Gets Support From Fans
80 percent of the Irish public are in support of Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny, according to a new poll, exclusively seen by OTB Sports.

The 'Ireland Thinks' survey sampled one thousand respondents across a wide range of demographics.

Once those who didn't pay attention to football or didn't know were taken out of the poll, 80 percent backed Kenny to lead the national team into the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

20 percent surveyed expressed a desire for a new manager.

Doctor Kevin Cunningham of 'Ireland Thinks' says it's an impressive result for Kenny.

