On 4 under par, Canadian Stephen Ames takes a one-shot lead into today's second round of the Senior Open at Carnoustie.

Padraig Harrington and Peter Lawrie are best-placed of the Irish on 1 under par.

Darren Clarke and Cameron Clark both resume on 2 over par.

Advertisement

Mark McNulty is a shot worse-off on 3 over.

While Paul McGinley is 8 over par.