Men's fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas is into the semi finals of the men's singles at the Australian Open.

The Greek player defeated Jannik Sinner in straight sets in Melbourne, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

Tsitsipas will now face either second seed Daniil Medvedev or Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Danielle Collins and Iga Swiatek will meet in the semi finals of the women's singles.