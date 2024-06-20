Steady Progress In Year 2 As Kerry FC Prepare For Historic Cup Final

Kerry FC are preparing for next weeks Munster Senior Cup Final

Kerry fc take on Waterford FC on Monday, June 24th - 7:30 at Turners Cross, Cork.

We will have full live commentary on Radio Kerry thanks to Kerry Airport.

With the club in its second year of existence, the club has seen improving results this season.

Coach James Sugrue says there’s plenty of reasons behind the progress that’s been made…

Kerry FC take on Wexford FC on Friday week, June 28th in Mounthawk Park with kick-off at 19:45.