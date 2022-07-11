Advertisement
Starting time confirmed for Kerry's All-Ireland semi-final

Jul 11, 2022 13:07 By radiokerrysport
11 June 2022; Olivia Divilly of Galway in action against Kayleigh Cronin of Kerry during the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Senior Championship Group C - Round 1 match between Kerry and Galway at St Brendan's Park in Birr, Offaly. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***
A starting time of 2 o'clock has been confirmed for Kerry's TG4 Ladies All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final.

The Kingdom will play Mayo on Saturday in Croke Park.

