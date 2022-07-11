Starting time confirmed for Kerry's All-Ireland semi-final

A starting time of 2 o'clock has been confirmed for Kerry's TG4 Ladies All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final.
The Kingdom will play Mayo on Saturday in Croke Park.
