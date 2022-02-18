Start of Airtricity League season could be affected by Storm Eunice

The start of the 2022 SSE Airtricity League season could find itself affected by Storm Eunice.

Tonight's Premier Division meeting of Finn Harps and Drogheda United is subject to a 10am pitch inspection.

Shamrock Rovers begin the defence of their title at home to newly promoted UCD.

Damien Duff's first game as Shelbourne manager sees Cup winners St. Patrick's Athletic visit Tolka Park.

And big spending Derry City go to Dundalk.

Tonight's First Division clash of Bray Wanderers and Cork City is also dependent on a pitch inspection.

Elsewhere, Waterford begin life in the second tier away to Athlone, and Wexford host Treaty United.