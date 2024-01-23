Stalemate between Brighton and Wolves

A 35-minute cameo from Republic of Ireland international Evan Ferguson couldn’t prevent a goalless draw in last night’s Premier League meeting of Brighton and Wolves.

The point though is enough to move Brighton above Manchester United to seventh in the table.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi says they didn't take their chances

=====

Chelsea face a tense night tonight at Stamford Bridge.

They play host to Middlesbrough in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final, trailing the Championship club by a goal to nil.

Kick-off is at 8.

====

It was another night to forget for Chris Hughton’s Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations.

They conceded twice in injury time as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Mozambique.

Ghana face an anxious couple of days to see if they’ll go through as one of the best third placed teams.

Egypt went through as Group B runners-up, despite also being held to a 2-2 draw by a much-changed Cape Verde.

Cameroon are the latest big name flirting with a group stage exit - they need a win over Gambia in Group C this evening.

Guinea play defending champions Senegal to decide the group winners.

In Group D, Algeria need a result against Mauritania.

And Angola face Burkina Faso

=====

It could be a memorable day for the footballers of Palestine.

They could advance to the last-16 of the Asian Cup with a win over Hong Kong this afternoon.

Iran are already assured of a knockout place ahead of their game with U-A-E.