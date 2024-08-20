Advertisement
Sport

Stage four of La Vuelta a mountain stage

Aug 20, 2024 07:57 By radiokerrysport
Stage four of La Vuelta a mountain stage
Stage four of La Vuelta is a mountain stage over 170 kilometres into Pico Villuercas.

Wout van Aert wears the race leader's red jersey, with Ireland's Eddie Dunbar 30th in general classification and Darren Rafferty 33rd.

