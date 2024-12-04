Advertisement
Sport

Stacks Gearing Up For Munster Final

Dec 4, 2024 13:05 By brendan
Stacks Gearing Up For Munster Final
Austin Stacks v Laune Rangers in the Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Club Football Championship Final at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney, Co.Kerry. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport.
Share this article

Austin Stacks are looking for Munster glory as they take on Aherlow in the Intermediate Championship Final on Saturday.

Stacks manager Billy Lee knows Aherlow will bring a lot of experience to the pitch on Saturday…

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Firies Preparing For Clash With Cork Champions
Advertisement
Munster Won't Rush New Head Coach Appointment
Dutch Grand Prix To Drop Off F1 Calendar
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry County Council recommends refusal of 17-turbine wind farm
Two Kerry Students receive Women in STEM2D scholarships
Council announces details of Christmas craft fairs and markets across Kerry
US travel publication ranks Kerry in top 3 places to travel in the world in 2025
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus