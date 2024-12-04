Stacks Gearing Up For Munster Final

Austin Stacks are looking for Munster glory as they take on Aherlow in the Intermediate Championship Final on Saturday.
Stacks manager Billy Lee knows Aherlow will bring a lot of experience to the pitch on Saturday…
Advertisement
Austin Stacks are looking for Munster glory as they take on Aherlow in the Intermediate Championship Final on Saturday.
Stacks manager Billy Lee knows Aherlow will bring a lot of experience to the pitch on Saturday…
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus