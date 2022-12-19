Stacks confirm Billy Lee as manager

Austin Stacks have confirmed Billy Lee as Senior football team manager.

He was previously in charge of Limerick, for six years, during which time he led the Shannonsiders to promotion from Division 4 to Division 2 in just three seasons, to a McGrath Cup win in 2020 and to the 2022 Munster Final.

He's already known to Stacks fans from his time as a coach with the senior side in 2016, as well as coaching the Feale Rangers team that defeated the Rock in this year’s county championship quarter final.

The Newcastle West native’s extensive experience includes a previous six-year stint as selector with the Limerick senior footballers under Liam Kearns, manager & coach of the county’s U21 team and spells with his own club Newcastle West, Listowel Emmets and Feohanagh-Castlemahon.

Austin Stacks Chairperson Shane Lynch said: ”We are delighted to appoint Billy as our new senior team manager. Billy’s deep experience and proven ability to manage at a club and intercounty level are the key qualities we were looking for in our selection process. His enthusiasm, passion for the game and strong connection to Stacks have been very evident in our discussions with Billy over recent weeks and he is the right man to take the senior team forward. While 2022 didn’t turn out as we would have hoped, Billy takes over a fundamentally strong senior team setup following the tremendous work put in both by the players and Wayne & his management team over the past five years. Shane added that: “Hopefully this announcement will shorten the winter for Rockies everywhere and we are all very much looking forward to seeing the team playing under Billy’s management in 2023”.

Lee’s coaching and backroom team will be confirmed in the coming weeks.