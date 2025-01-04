Advertisement
Stacks beaten in All-Ireland semi-final

Jan 4, 2025 15:23 By radiokerrysport
Stacks beaten in All-Ireland semi-final
Austin Stacks were beaten in their All-Ireland Intermediate Club Football Championship semi-final.

They went down to Ballinderry from Derry at Parnell Park in Dublin by 11 points to 7.

A third minute Paddy Lane free had Stacks in front but the equaliser arrived within 60 seconds. In heavy conditions Ballinderry went a point ahead after 9 minutes. 5 minutes later Joey Nagle fisted Stacks level at 2 points apiece. A fine run from Dylan Casey ended with his putting over to nudge Stacks ahead by 1. The 20th minute saw Stacks lost Daniel Kirby to a black card for pulling down an opponent. Paddy Lane doubled the Stacks lead 5 minutes from half time. Ballinderry meanwhile were totting up the wides. Stacks were ahead by 4 points to 2 at the break.

The second period was 8 minutes old before the scoreboard was troubled again, Daniel Kirby pointing to stretch the Stacks advantage to 3. Ballinderry registered back to back points to move within 1 by the 42nd minute mark at 5 points to 4. Ballinderry were level by the 3/4 stage. From the kick out Stacks coughed up possession and fell behind, 6 points to 5. That lead was doubled after 47 minutes. 2 minutes later Dylan Casey halved that deficit. However Ballinderry were two to the good with 7 minutes to go. The Derry champions remained on top, increasing the lead to 4-ten points to six-by the 57 minute mark. Daniel Kirby then pointed for Stacks to make it a one score game. The gap was back up to 4 in the final minute of regulation time; 11 points to 7.

The other last four tie saw Crossmolina Deel Rovers (Mayo) defeat Caragh (Kildare) 1-12 to 0-6.

The final is at 4.30 on Sunday January 12th in Croke Park.

