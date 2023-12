Ballyduff is the venue for today's North Kerry Senior Football Championship Final sponsored by McMunns Bar and Restaurant Ballybunion.

Throw-in between St Senans and Ballydonoghue is at 2 o'clock.

It will go to a replay in the event of a draw.

Liam Weir is the Ballydonoghue Manager

Paudie Whelan is the St Senans Manager