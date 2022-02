St Petersburg is expected to be stripped of this season’s Champions League final after UEFA condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

UEFA’s Executive Committee meets tomorrow, when the decision to move the final will be rubber-stamped.

Meanwhile, the FAI say they will continue to communicate with both UEFA and the government.

Stephen Kenny’s side are due to go to Lviv for a Nations League game with Ukraine on June 14th.

Ten days prior, Ukraine visit Dublin.