Utility Trust St Pauls Killarney have their first win of the season in the Women’s Superleague.

They’ve beaten UCC The Address Glanmire 94-77.

Pauls led 28-25 after the opening quarter, 54-45 at half time and by 78 points to 65 after the third period.

Top scorers for Pauls:

Megan Ormiston 29

Gracen Kerr 18

Anja Marinkovic 16