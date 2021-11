St Patrick's Athletic are the Extra-dot-ie-FAI Cup champions for the first time since 2014.

Their decider with Bohemians finished up 1-1 after extra-time at the Aviva Stadium yesterday.

Jason McClelland, Billy King, Ronan Coughlan and Robbie Benson then all scored penalties for the Saints to see them win 4-3 on spot kicks.

Club captain Ian Bermingham said it was a brilliant moment