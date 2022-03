St Pats are top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

They overcame UCD by two goals to nil last night, while champions Shamrock Rovers played out a goalless draw with Dundalk.

Sligo Rovers are second, with Aidan Keena's hat-trick helping them to a 3-1 win over Finn Harps.

Advertisement

Derry City beat Drogheda United 2-nil, while Bohemians and Shelbourne finished 1-all at Dalymount Park.