Sport

St Marys narrowly beaten in National Cup Quarter Final

Feb 21, 2022 08:02 By radiokerrysport
St Marys narrowly beaten in National Cup Quarter Final
St Marys have been beaten by Limerick Celtics in the Quarter Final of the U18 National Cup which was played last night.

In a tight encounter, the Castleisland side went down on a final score of 90 to 83.

