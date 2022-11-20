St. Mary's exit Men’s National Intermediate Cup

St. Mary's Castleisland lost in the quarter final of the Men’s National Intermediate Cup.
They went down 86-67 to Templeogue.
End of first Qtr:23-16
HT: 34-35
End of 3rd Qtr: 53-67
