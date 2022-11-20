Advertisement
St. Mary's exit Men’s National Intermediate Cup

Nov 20, 2022 16:11 By radiokerrysport
St. Mary's exit Men's National Intermediate Cup
St. Mary's Castleisland lost in the quarter final of the Men’s National Intermediate Cup.

They went down 86-67 to Templeogue.

End of first Qtr:23-16
HT: 34-35
End of 3rd Qtr: 53-67

