Advertisement
Sport

St. Marys crowned champions of South Kerry

Dec 19, 2021 16:12 By radiokerrysport
St. Marys crowned champions of South Kerry St. Marys crowned champions of South Kerry
Share this article

St.Marys have been crowned champions of South Kerry having beaten Piarsaigh na Dromada.

That match finished on a scoreline of 1-20 to 2-12.

The match took place in Waterville at 2pm.

Advertisement

Breda O'Shea reports:

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus