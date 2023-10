St.Kierans and Rathmore have made it out of Garvey's SuperValu County Senior Football Championship Group 2.

St.Kierans won at Feale Rangers by 4-14 to 13 points.

Rathmore won at Kenmare by 1-12 to 0-12.

The 1/4 final draw will be on Radio Kerry at 6.40 on Monday.