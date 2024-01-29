St. Brendan's set to mark 30th Anniversary

Established in 1994, St Brendan’s Basketball Club will celebrate its 30th anniversary this weekend with a Senior Tournament and a Social Night at Molly J’s at the Benners Hotel in Tralee. St. Brendan’s Basketball Club is one of Tralee’s best known sporting clubs and was founded by a committee at a meeting in Charles & Marie O’Sullivan’s house in Kevin Barry’s Villas in February 1994. The meeting was attended by Charles O’Sullivan, Marie O’Sullivan, Tania O’Sullivan, Denis Costelloe, Anthony O’Brien, Noel McCoy and the late Bruddy Burrows.

The aims and objectives of the club were clear from the outset; to promote and develop the game of basketball in Tralee and to nurture talent of all ages to produce teams that could compete in local and national competition. Club founder Charles O’Sullivan referred to setting up the club as being akin to embarking on a voyage and so it was entirely appropriate that the club be named after St. Brendan.

The club was originally set up to cater for boys in the Tralee area and has grown

enormously since then. It now caters for boys and girls at all underage levels from under 10 to under 20. It also has teams competing at senior men and senior ladies level.

The 30th Anniversary celebrations will begin with our Senior Tournament to be played over two days with group games on the Saturday and entertainment that night and the knockout stages of the tournament taking place on Sunday. On Sunday night we will celebrate our 30 Years of Basketball with live music & DJ at Molly J’s at the Benners Hotel. It promises to be a great weekend of celebrations.

We will continue to celebrate our 30th Anniversary into the months of March and April with a series of other basketball tournaments at underage level. The schedule is as follows in date order: Boys U14s on the 24th February, Boys U17s on the 2nd March, Girls U12s on the 10th March, Boys U12s on the 16th March, Girls U10s on the 23rd March, Boys U12s on the 24th March and Girls U14s on the 6th April.