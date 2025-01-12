Advertisement
Sport

St Brendan's National Cup Final fixture confirmed

Jan 12, 2025 16:00 By radiokerrysport
St Brendan's Tralee will take on Barrow Rovers in the NICC Men's National Cup Final next Sunday 21 January.

Tip off is at 11am in the National Basketball Arena.

NICC Men's National Cup Final
1100
Barrow Rovers v St Brendans

NATIONAL CUP FINALS 2025

FRIDAY 19 JANUARY

IWA National Cup
1800
Rebel Wheelers Ballybrack Bulls

NICC Women's National Cup Final
20.15
Ongar Chasers Liffey Celtics

SATURDAY 20 JANUARY

U18 Billy Coffey National Cup Final

11.00
Eanna v Titans

Women's Division One National Cup Final
1315
iSecure Swords Thunder v McEvoy's Cavan Eagles

President's National Cup Final
1530
Portlaoise Panthers v Limerick Celtics

Pat Duffy National Cup
2000
Killester BC v UCC Demons

SUNDAY 21 JANUARY

NICC Men's National Cup Final
1100
Barrow Rovers v St Brendans

U20 Men's National Cup Final
1315
Limerick Celtics v Dundalk Ravens

Paudie O'Connor National Cup
1730
Killester BC v Flomax Liffey Celtics

