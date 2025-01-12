St Brendan's National Cup Final fixture confirmed

St Brendan's Tralee will take on Barrow Rovers in the NICC Men's National Cup Final next Sunday 21 January.
Tip off is at 11am in the National Basketball Arena.
NATIONAL CUP FINALS 2025
FRIDAY 19 JANUARY
IWA National Cup
1800
Rebel Wheelers Ballybrack Bulls
NICC Women's National Cup Final
20.15
Ongar Chasers Liffey Celtics
SATURDAY 20 JANUARY
U18 Billy Coffey National Cup Final
11.00
Eanna v Titans
Women's Division One National Cup Final
1315
iSecure Swords Thunder v McEvoy's Cavan Eagles
President's National Cup Final
1530
Portlaoise Panthers v Limerick Celtics
Pat Duffy National Cup
2000
Killester BC v UCC Demons
SUNDAY 21 JANUARY
U20 Men's National Cup Final
1315
Limerick Celtics v Dundalk Ravens
Paudie O'Connor National Cup
1730
Killester BC v Flomax Liffey Celtics