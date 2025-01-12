St Brendan's National Cup Final fixture confirmed

St Brendan's Tralee will take on Barrow Rovers in the NICC Men's National Cup Final next Sunday 21 January.

Tip off is at 11am in the National Basketball Arena.

NICC Men's National Cup Final

1100

Barrow Rovers v St Brendans

NATIONAL CUP FINALS 2025

FRIDAY 19 JANUARY

IWA National Cup

1800

Rebel Wheelers Ballybrack Bulls

NICC Women's National Cup Final

20.15

Ongar Chasers Liffey Celtics

SATURDAY 20 JANUARY

U18 Billy Coffey National Cup Final

11.00

Eanna v Titans

Women's Division One National Cup Final

1315

iSecure Swords Thunder v McEvoy's Cavan Eagles

President's National Cup Final

1530

Portlaoise Panthers v Limerick Celtics

Pat Duffy National Cup

2000

Killester BC v UCC Demons

SUNDAY 21 JANUARY

U20 Men's National Cup Final

1315

Limerick Celtics v Dundalk Ravens

Paudie O'Connor National Cup

1730

Killester BC v Flomax Liffey Celtics