St Brendans Lift O'Sullivan Cup

St. Brendans Killarney are O’Sullivan cup champions for the first time since 2019.

Two first half goals helped the Sem overcome Mercy Mounthawk Tralee in the Kerry Colleges Senior Football Final 2-8 to 6 points at Fitzgerald Stadium today.

The leading scorers for St Brendan’s were John Kelliher of glenflesk and Aodhan O’Neill from Reenard who scored 1-1 each for the Sem while Alex Hennigan of the Dr Crokes scored 3 points from play.

Ardfert man Odhran Ferris led the scoring for Mercy Mounthawk with 2 points on the board while Michael Tansley of Austin Stacks came up from his goalkeeping duties to slot over a 45.

While the Sem lift the O’Sullivan cup today, the 2 sides meet in the Corn Ui Mhuiri in two weeks time.