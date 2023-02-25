Advertisement
Sport

St. Brendan's exit Hogan Cup

Feb 25, 2023 14:02 By radiokerrysport
St. Brendan's Killarney have failed to qualify for the Hogan Cup final.

The last four of the All-Ireland Schools Football Championship saw them go down 2-11 to 1-11 against Summerhill Sligo in Tuam Stadium.

