St. Brendan's exit Hogan Cup

St. Brendan's Killarney have failed to qualify for the Hogan Cup final.
The last four of the All-Ireland Schools Football Championship saw them go down 2-11 to 1-11 against Summerhill Sligo in Tuam Stadium.
