St. Brendan’s donates to charities

St. Brendan's Basketball Club celebrates 30 years since its foundation in 1994 this year and is busy planning a social event in early February and a number of tournaments scheduled for the months of February, March and April to mark this major milestone.

Over the Christmas break the club was busy fundraising with two bag packing days at Dunnes Stores, The Horan Centre and our thanks to all the staff there and particularly Melissa Nix for their help and support. In addition we had a very successful Christmas Draw with €3,000.00 of the funds raised going to three separate charity organisations.

We are very proud to make our annual donations again this year to our nominated charities and the three charities that will benefit from the fundraising efforts are Comfort For Chemo, Kerry Parents and Friends and The Lily Daly Foundation, each receiving €1,000.00.

Representatives from the respective charities came to the home of St. Brendan's in Moyderwell School in Tralee on Friday to pick up their cheques and we were delighted to hand over the funds in support of three great and very worthy causes.

(Pictured are L to R Micheal Quirke on behalf of The Lily Daly Foundation, St. Brendan's Chairman Fergal O'Sullivan, Bernice Costello on behalf of Kerry Parents & Friends and Cllr. Mikey Sheehy on behalf of Comfort For Chemo at Moyderwell)