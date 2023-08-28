St. Brendan's Club Notes

St. Brendan’s Basketball Club is busy preparing for the new season in what promises to be a very special year ahead. Next February will mark the 30th anniversary of the foundation of the club that was established back in 1994. The club plans to celebrate this special landmark and further details will be forthcoming in the coming months.

NEW CLUB CHAIRPERSON FOR THE 2023/2024 SEASON

Fergal O’Sullivan has replaced Pa Carey as the Chairperson of the Club. We wish Fergal and all the Committee the very best of luck for the year ahead.

TEAM SESSIONS

It is a very important week ahead for all the teams as the coaches and team managers look to finalise their squads for the start of the 2023/2024 season. Please note your team session and ensure that you make it. If for any reason you cannot attend, please let your team manager or coach know in advance. All sessions at Moyderwell School. Please bring your ball and a bottle of water.

BOYS

Monday 28th August from 5.30pm to 7.00pm

All U14 Boys (Born 2010/11)

Coach – Gareth Moore

Thursday 31st August from 5.00pm to 6.30pm

All U16 Boys (Born 2008/09)

Coach – Fergal O’Sullivan

Thursday 31st August from 6.30pm to 8.00pm

All U18 Boys (Born 2006/07)

Coach – Joe Quirke

Saturday 2nd September from 11.00am to 12.00pm

All U12 Boys (Born 2012/13)

Coach – Padraig Fleming

GIRLS

Tuesday 29th August from 6.00pm to 7.00pm

All U16 Girls (Born 2008/09)

Coaches – Claire O’Sullivan and Linda Raymond

Wednesday 30th August from 6.00pm to 7.00pm

All U14 Girls (Born 2010/11)

Coaches – Brian Boyle and Steven O’Callaghan

Friday 1st September from 5.00pm to 6.30pm

All U12 Girls (Born 2012/13)

Coaches – Fergal O’Sullivan, Johnny Brosnan and Noreen

FAMILY FUN DAY

Next Sunday 3rd September the club will host a Family Fun Day to welcome existing and new members as well as to help complete the registration process for our boys and girls as the new season quickly approaches. Moyderwell is the venue with all the activity taking place from 1pm to 4pm. It is a great opportunity for all the teams to meet up and enjoy the bouncy castles, hot seat shooting competitions, face painting, gear swap and BBQ.

TRAINING SCHEDULE

The training timetable for the coming season will be finalised this week and communicated through our team WhatsApp groups and posted on our social media platforms.ST. BRENDAN’S BASKETBALL CLUB NOTES

