Causeway are through to the Garvey's SuperValu Senior Hurling Championship Quarter-Final.

They got the better of Dr Crokes in last night's preliminary quarter-final at Austin Stack Park.

It finished Causeway 4-16 Dr Crokes 1-12

Ivan Hurley reports



Also through are St Brendan's who overcame Tralee Parnells in Abbeydorney.

The final score St Brendan's 2-21 Tralee Parnells 1-08.

Mike O'Halloran reports