St. Brendan's Basketball Club Awards Night winners revealed

St. Brendan’s Basketball Club held their Annual Awards last Friday night in the Kerry Suite at the Rose Hotel with a crowd of over 300 people in attendance. Teams from U11s up to Senior Men and Women received their KABB trophies and medals and MIP and MVP awards winners announced at the various age levels. The Club Person of the Year on the night went to Deirdre Lynch, a thoroughly deserving recipient. There were also two Special Merit Awards on the night awarded to Amy Quirke in recognition of her Table Official of the Year award from Basketball Ireland and to Elaine Burrows Dillane recognising her amazing achievements in Open Water Swimming over the last few years. Aoife Hartnett was awarded the Table Official of the Year.
U13 Girls
Club President Charles O’Sullivan, Coach Karen McMahon with MIP Sophia White, Fergal O’Sullivan and MVP Keelin O’Sullivan
U13 Boys
Club President Charles O’Sullivan, Coach Anthony Walsh, MVP Rory Bowler, Fergal O’Sullivan, MIP Liam Swords and Asst. Coach Brayden Pierce
U14 Girls
MVP Avril Doyle with Coach Steven O’Callaghan and Manager Katie Doyle
U14 Girls
Coach Steven O’Callaghan with MIP Chloe O’Brien
U14 Boys
Club President Charles O’Sullivan, Fergal O’Sullivan, Manager Majella Moynihan and Coach Steven O’Callaghan with the U14 Boys 2 squad including MVP Fionn Cotter and MIP Tadhg Somers
U14 Boys
Noelle Kingston accepting the MVP for Danny Kingston from Coach Simon Mitchell
U14 Boys
MIP Sean Og O’Connor accepting his award from Coach Simon Mitchell
U15 Boys
Manager Elaine Burrows Dillane, MVP Ryan Sheehy and Coach Liam Dowd
U16 Girls 3
Club President Charles O’Sullivan, Coach Karen McMahon and Fergal O’Sullivan, with the U16 Girls Div 3 squad including MVP Abbie O’Donnell and MIP Meghan Noonan
U16 Girls 2
Club President Charles O’Sullivan, Coach Lar Cotter, Fergal O’Sullivan and Manager Susan Fernane with the Girls U16 squad including MVP Taylor Stack and MIP Abigail O’Shea
U16 Girls
Club President Charles O’Sullivan, Coach Claire O’Sullivan, Fergal O’Sullivan and Manager Deirdre Lynch with the Girls U16 squad including MVP Shauna Kirby and MIP Aisling Browne
Boys U16 Div 3
Club President Charles O’Sullivan, Coach Liam Dowd, Manager Elaine Burrows Dillane and the U16 Boys Div 3 squad including MIP Adam Johnston
U16 Boys
Club President Charles O’Sullivan with MVP Ryan Hand, Fergal O’Sullivan and Manager Robert Pierce
U18 Girls
Club President Charles O’Sullivan, Fergal O’Sullivan with MIP Abi McNamara, MVP Deirdre Quigley, Coach Ethel Meehan and Manager Anne-Marie Burke
U18 Boys
Club President Charles O’Sullivan, Fergal O’Sullivan with MVP Evan Boyle and Coach Gareth Moore
Senior Men Div 2
Club President Charles O’Sullivan with Senior Men Div 2 MVP Rob Mulcahy and Club Chairman Pa Carey
Senior Men Div 1
Club President Charles O’Sullivan with Senior Men Div 1 MVP Padraig Fleming and Club Chairman Pa Carey
Fergal O’Sullivan, Club President Charles O’Sullivan, Special Merit Award Winners Amy Quirke and Elaine Burrows Dillane, Club Person of the Year Deirdre Lynch, Table Official of the Year Aoife Hartnett and Club Chairman Pa Carey
(Pictures courtesy of Liam Ryan)
Club Chairman Pa Carey thanked the club committee, players, coaches and managers for their service this season. He commended the efforts of the fundraising committee and the tournament organising team that put in a huge effort to ensure the many tournaments and blitzes throughout the season ran smoothly and successfully. He also made special mention of the many sponsors for their valuable and continued support for the club this year.
The club now looks forward to next season and especially 2024 when it celebrates its 30th anniversary since its foundation in 1994. The club is also planning to have the Annual Mass and AGM next month and members and friends will be informed of the details in the coming weeks.