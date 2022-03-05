The SSE Airtricity Women's League starts this weekend.
The season got underway earlier on today with Bohemians losing 1-nil to Shelbourne.
FAI Development Officer Chelsea Noonan joined us to look ahead to the season:
Advertisement
The SSE Airtricity Women's League starts this weekend.
The season got underway earlier on today with Bohemians losing 1-nil to Shelbourne.
FAI Development Officer Chelsea Noonan joined us to look ahead to the season:
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus