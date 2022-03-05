Advertisement
Sport

SSE Airtricity Women's League starts this weekend

Mar 5, 2022 16:03 By radiokerrysport
The SSE Airtricity Women's League starts this weekend.

The season got underway earlier on today with Bohemians losing 1-nil to Shelbourne.

FAI Development Officer Chelsea Noonan joined us to look ahead to the season:

