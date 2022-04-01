Advertisement
SSE Airtricity Premier Division resumes tonight

Apr 1, 2022 07:04 By radiokerrysport
SSE Airtricity Premier Division resumes tonight
The SSE Airtricity Premier Division resumes tonight after the international break, with leaders Derry City travelling to Bohemians.

Second placed Sligo Rovers welcome Damien Duff's Shelbourne to the Showgrounds.

St. Patrick's Athletic manager Tim Clancy sees his former side Drogheda visit Richmond Park.

Champions Shamrock Rovers are away to Finn Harps, and Dundalk play UCD.

First Division leaders Cork City are away to Wexford this evening.

After agreeing to a takeover by the Comer Brothers, Galway United host Cobh Ramblers.

Waterford face Longford, and Athlone play Bray.

