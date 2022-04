Bohemians beat Shelbourne by four goals to one in their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division meeting at a sold-out Tolka Park.

Bohs move up to fourth for a couple of hours at least.

Cork City are now three points clear at the top of the First Division.

Matt Healy and Ally Gilchrest scored the goals as they beat Waterford 2-1 at the RSC.