Second placed St. Pat's beat Dundalk 4-1 at Oriel Park in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division this afternoon.

Matthew Smith found the back of the net twice for the visitors with goals too from Nahum Melvin-Lambert and Chris Forrester.

Elsewhere Liam Scales scored in the 95th minute for Shamrock Rovers as they beat Longford 1-0 at Tallaght Stadium.

The results mean Stephen Bradley's side remain three points clear at the top of the table.