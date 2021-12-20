SSE Airtricity League fixtures revealed

Shamrock Rovers will begin the defence of their SSE Airtricity Premier Division title at home to UCD.

FAI Cup winners St. Pat’s will be away to Damien Duff’s Shelbourne on the opening night.

The new season is scheduled to get underway on February 18th.

No games will be played in the international windows in March and September.

Waterford will begin life in the SSE Airtricity League First Division away to Athlone Town.

Elsewhere on the opening weekend, Longford Town's return to the First Division sees them host Cobh Ramblers.

Bray Wanderers - who have merged with Cabinteely - will host Cork City, while Treaty United are away to Wexford.

The season begins on Friday, February 18th, with Galway United into action the following week away to Cork City.

Jon Daly has been installed as assistant manager at St. Pat’s.

The former Dundee United and Rangers striker started his coaching career at Hearts, before a move to Finnish side Turku.

Bohemians have made their second signing of the week, with the addition of full-back Max Murphy.

The former Stoke City full-back has spent the past two seasons on the books of Shamrock Rovers.

Bohs signed striker Junior over the weekend.