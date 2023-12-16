Advertisement
Spurs win at Forest; City play today

Dec 16, 2023 09:44 By radiokerrysport
Spurs win at Forest; City play today
A goal and an assist from Dejan Kulusevksi helped move Tottenham level on points with Manchester City in the Premier League last night.

Spurs were 2-nil winners away to Nottingham Forest, but saw Yves (pr: eev) Bissouma shown a second red card of the season.

With those above them not playing until tomorrow, Manchester City can return to second in the table today - they entertain Crystal Palace.

Newcastle begin the recovery from their European exit at home to Fulham.

Bournemouth could move into the top half of the table with a win over Luton.

Chelsea play Sheffield United.

And at 5.30, Sean Dyche takes Everton to his former employers, Burnley.

