Spurs win at Forest; City play today

A goal and an assist from Dejan Kulusevksi helped move Tottenham level on points with Manchester City in the Premier League last night.
Spurs were 2-nil winners away to Nottingham Forest, but saw Yves (pr: eev) Bissouma shown a second red card of the season.
With those above them not playing until tomorrow, Manchester City can return to second in the table today - they entertain Crystal Palace.
Newcastle begin the recovery from their European exit at home to Fulham.
Bournemouth could move into the top half of the table with a win over Luton.
Chelsea play Sheffield United.
And at 5.30, Sean Dyche takes Everton to his former employers, Burnley.