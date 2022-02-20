Spurs win at City

Liverpool have closed the gap on Man City at the top of the Premier League table to six points.

City were beaten 3-2 by Tottenham in a thriiller at the Etihad. The Londoners had twice lead before Harry Kane got the winner in the 95th minute.

Earlier Liverpool came from behind to beat Norwich 3-1 at Anfield.

Advertisement

Leeds United host Manchester United in the Premier League at Elland Road this afternoon.

Kick off is at 2pm.

Manchester United can open up a 4 point gap in fourth place if they win.

Advertisement

The other top flight match involves Wolves and Leicester City and it kicks off at Molineux at 4.30.

The Republic of Ireland women's team lost 1-0 to Russia in the Pinatar Cup in Spain last night.

Vera Pauw's side will now face a third place play off on Tuesday.