Harry Kane came off the bench for his first appearance of the season as Tottenham Hotspur beat Wolves 1-nil at Molineux.

A Dele Alli penalty in the ninth minute was all that seperated the sides at the final whistle.

In the other 2 o'clock kickoff, Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw at Southampton.

Charlie Adam put the Saints in front before the break. Mason Greenwood equalised early in the second half for the visitors.