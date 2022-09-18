Spurs win; Arsenal aim to go back on top

Tottenham have thrashed strugglers Leicester 6-2 to move level on points with Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Heung-min Son, who'd made a difficult start to the season, came off the bench to score a hat-trick.

Mikel Arteta says his Arsenal side will be wary of in form Ivan Toney when they play Brentford in the Premier League this afternoon.

The English striker has been called up to the national team after a brilliant start to the season.

The Bees attacker has 5 goals in 6 appearances so far and has earned his place in Gareth Southgate's squad.

Gunners boss Arteta says it's a great story for the young man

Kick off at the Brentford Community Stadium is at 12pm.

Following that is Everton vs West Ham as David Moyes goes back to his old stomping ground.

The action gets underway at Goodison Park at 2:15pm.

Celtic can restore their 5 point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table with a win this afternoon

St Mirren play host to the Bhoys at 12pm.

Elsewhere Hearts meet Motherwell in the only other game today.

Kick off at Fir Park is at 3pm.