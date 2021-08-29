Advertisement
Sport

Spurs win again in Premier League

Aug 29, 2021 16:08 By radiokerrynews
Spurs win again in Premier League
Tottenham have moved to the top of the Premier League after beating Watford 1-nil thanks to a goal from Heung-min Son.

Patrick Bamford's late strike rescued a point for Leeds at Burnley - they drew 1-all.

