Spurs win again in Premier League

Tottenham have moved to the top of the Premier League after beating Watford 1-nil thanks to a goal from Heung-min Son.
Patrick Bamford's late strike rescued a point for Leeds at Burnley - they drew 1-all.
Advertisement
Tottenham have moved to the top of the Premier League after beating Watford 1-nil thanks to a goal from Heung-min Son.
Patrick Bamford's late strike rescued a point for Leeds at Burnley - they drew 1-all.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus