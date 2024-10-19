Spurs v West Ham Starts Return Of Premier League

The Premier League resumes this lunchtime following the international break.
Tottenham host West Ham, having blown a 2-nil lead in their 3-2 defeat to Brighton a fortnight ago.
Manager Ange Postecoglou says they need to get back to winning ways.
The action in North London is underway from half 12.
At 3, Aston Villa can move within a point of the top if they win away to Fulham.
Manchester United welcome Brentford to Old Trafford.
Ipswich Town host Everton
Newcastle play Brighton
And Southampton face Leicester.
There’s a 5.30 start to the meeting of Bournemouth and Arsenal.