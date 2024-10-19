Spurs v West Ham Starts Return Of Premier League

The Premier League resumes this lunchtime following the international break.

Tottenham host West Ham, having blown a 2-nil lead in their 3-2 defeat to Brighton a fortnight ago.

Manager Ange Postecoglou says they need to get back to winning ways.

Advertisement

The action in North London is underway from half 12.

At 3, Aston Villa can move within a point of the top if they win away to Fulham.

Manchester United welcome Brentford to Old Trafford.

Advertisement

Ipswich Town host Everton

Newcastle play Brighton

And Southampton face Leicester.

Advertisement

There’s a 5.30 start to the meeting of Bournemouth and Arsenal.