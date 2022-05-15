Spurs seek win to go 4th in Premier League

Tottenham can go back above Arsenal into 4th place of the Premier League table with a win this afternoon.

They're at home to Burnley at noon and can put pressure on their neighbours with a victory.

The Gunners don't play until Monday evening.

Elsewhere there are 5 games kicking off at 2pm.

Manchester City can take a step closer to the title if they get past West Ham at the London Stadium.

Leeds United need a win over Brighton to give themselves a fighting chance of playing top flight football next season.

Elsewhere it's Watford v Leicester City, Wolves against Norwich and Aston Villa playing host to Crystal Palace.

All those games kick off at 2pm.

The late game sees Brentford travel to Goodison Park with the hosts lying just two points above the drop zone.

Kick off in Liverpool is at 4:30pm.