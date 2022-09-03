Advertisement
Spurs remain unbeaten, Toney hits hat trick and Chelsea win

Sep 3, 2022 17:09 By radiokerrynews
Spurs remain unbeaten, Toney hits hat trick and Chelsea win
Tottenham remain unbeaten in the Premier League this season. Harry Kane was among the goal scorers in their 2-1 win over Fulham.

Chelsea came from behind to beat London rivals West Ham by the same scoreline - though David Moyes' side had a late goal ruled out by VAR.

Liverpool dropped points for the fourth time in this campaign as the Merseyside derby ended goalless.

Ivan Toney scored a hat-trick for Brentford as they eased to a 5-2 victory at home to Leeds.

Managerless Bournemouth came from two behind to win 3-2 at fellow newly promoted club Nottingham Forest.

Wolves got their first victory as they edged Southampton 1-nil.

Newcastle and Crystal Palace played out a goalless draw.

Defending champions Manchester City can end the day top of the table if they seal all three points against Aston Villa - who are out to avoid a fourth straight loss - in the late game.

