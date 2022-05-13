Advertisement
Spurs overcome Arsenal

May 13, 2022 07:05 By radiokerrynews
Spurs overcome Arsenal
Two goals from Harry Kane helped ensure the race for Champions League football will go to the wire in the Premier League.

Tottenham beat North London rivals Arsenal by 3 goals to nil at the new White Hart Lane last night, with Rob Holding sent off for the Gunners 12 minutes before the break.

Spurs are just a point behind fourth placed Arsenal with just two games left to play.

Their manager Antonio Conte says the home supporters inspired his players

The Championship playoffs get underway this evening.

Luton Town play Huddersfield in their first leg of their semi final at Kenilworth Road from 7.45.

