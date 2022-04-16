Advertisement
Sport

Spurs look to cement top four spot while City and Liverpool clash in Cup

Apr 16, 2022 09:04 By radiokerrysport
In-form Tottenham will look to cement their place in the Premier Legue's top four at lunchtime.

Antonio Conte's side welcome Brighton to north London for a 12.30 kick-off.

A win for the hosts would see them go six-points clear of fifth placed Arsenal, four a couple of hours at least.

The Gunners are away to Southampton from 3-o'clock.

At the same time Manchester United entertain bottom side Norwich while Watford take on Brentford at Vicarage Road.

Manchester City and Liverpool meet again today, this time in their FA Cup semi-final.

The sides drew 2-2 when they met in the league last Sunday.

City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and right-back Kyle Walker are major doubts through injury.

Diogo Jota may miss out for the Reds after picking up a knock playing in Europe midweek.

Kick-off at Wembley is at half-past-3.

