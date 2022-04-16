Spurs look to cement top four spot while City and Liverpool clash in Cup

In-form Tottenham will look to cement their place in the Premier Legue's top four at lunchtime.
Antonio Conte's side welcome Brighton to north London for a 12.30 kick-off.
A win for the hosts would see them go six-points clear of fifth placed Arsenal, four a couple of hours at least.
The Gunners are away to Southampton from 3-o'clock.
At the same time Manchester United entertain bottom side Norwich while Watford take on Brentford at Vicarage Road.
***
Manchester City and Liverpool meet again today, this time in their FA Cup semi-final.
The sides drew 2-2 when they met in the league last Sunday.
City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and right-back Kyle Walker are major doubts through injury.
Diogo Jota may miss out for the Reds after picking up a knock playing in Europe midweek.
Kick-off at Wembley is at half-past-3.