Spurs into League Cup semis

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim insists it wasn't a mistake to leave Marcus Rashford out of their squad for last night's 4-3 loss to Spurs in the EFL Cup.

Rashford announced on Tuesday that he's ready for a 'new challenge' after being dropped for last weekend's Manchester derby.

Amorim says he was doing the best for his team by not bringing the forward with them to London.

Tottenham will now face defending champions Liverpool in the semi-finals while Arsenal were drawn against Newcastle.